Beware of unclean waterbodies, TN issues advisory on encephalitis

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government, on Thursday, advised the public to avoid bathing in ponds, puddles and poorly maintained swimming pools, following reports of amoebic encephalitis cases in neighbouring Kerala.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, while talking to reporters, cautioned about the disease. Amoebic Meningo-Encephalitis (PAM) is caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri that thrives in polluted and stagnant water. "When water containing the amoeba enters through the nose, it can infect the brain and cause meningitis, leading to death. The disease is not contagious, so there is no need to panic," said the minister.

Elaborating on the symptoms, the minister noted that those affected generally experience severe headache, fever, vomiting, neck pain, seizures, and mental confusion. Currently, Kerala has reported 18 cases, and patients are under treatment, he said, warning the people of Tamil Nadu to exercise caution and avoid unsafe water sources.

Earlier in the day, Subramanian had visited veteran Communist leader R Nallakannu (101), who is under treatment for breathing difficulties at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and briefed on his health. Nallakannu was admitted on August 24, and doctors suspected food particles in his respiratory tract, which were removed through bronchoscopy. He was given respiratory support and antibiotics.

After initial improvement, he again developed breathing problems on August 27 and is now under close observation with continuous treatment.

The minister said a medical team comprising specialists from RGGGH and private hospitals is monitoring his condition. He appealed to the public and political leaders not to visit the veteran leader in person, stressing the need for rest and intensive medical care.

On stray dog bites, Subramanian said the government is taking preventive measures, including sterilisation drives and shelters. Anti-rabies and anti-snake venom vaccines are now being supplied even at primary health centres, he added.