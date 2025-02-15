'Betrayer' comment triggers row in AIADMK, Sengottaiyan says referred only to Anthiyur poll

COIMBATORE: AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan on Friday clarified that his remarks on betrayal by traitors caused defeat are specific only to the Anthiyur constituency in Erode.

The former minister and Gobichettipalayam MLA said AIADMK secured continuous victory by contesting in Two Leaves and rooster symbols in the Anthiyur constituency.

“However, the party lost in the 2021 assembly polls in Anthiyur constituency because of betrayal by some traitors, which should be taken into serious consideration,” he said to the media.

Further, Sengottaiyan clarified that his remarks on betrayal by traitors were only specific to the Anthiyur constituency. Replying to remarks that he didn’t mention the name of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in recent public meetings, the legislator, however, said he referred to him as ‘general secretary’ and ‘leader of the opposition’.

The rift in the party is becoming news every day with clarifications refusing to set issues to rest.