‘Betrayed’ & ‘discriminated’ south will play a key role in LS polls 2024: AICC Sec

CHENNAI: AICC secretary Madhu Goud Yaskhi on Thursday said that the southern states, which were betrayed and discriminated against by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP regime, would play a key role in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.



Releasing the pamphlet, website and Nyay Yodha campaign for the Bharat Jodi Nyay Yatra at state party headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan, Madhu Goud said that the southern states have more economic growth and contribute to over 60% of the GST collection of the country.

"Religious hatred and divisiveness is not going to work in the southern states. They are solidly behind secular parties. BJP is restricted to northern states. What has Modi given to Tamil Nadu after wearing a Dhoti to Mahaballipuram. They (BJP regime) are trying their best to enter Tamil Nadu and Andhra and Telangana. Southern states will play a key role in the coming elections when they are betrayed and discriminated against by the Modi regime, " Goud said, appealing for the support of the Tamil Nadu people for the Yatra.

Asked if the Sanathan Dharma remark of DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was affecting the Congress in the northern states, Mr Goud accused the BJP of tweaking statements for political gain and said, "Every citizen has the right to express views. If somebody is speaking against the principles of the constitution, there are ways to tackle it. But BJP is using and magnifying it for political reasons. Differences can be sorted out by discussion. An individual expressing views cannot be attributed to the party or alliance (INDIA). Wherever differences cropped up, the leadership has taken note of it and we will sort it out. But we will never use it for political purposes."

Reasoning that they have visited the state to expose the failures of the Modi regime, Bhavya Narasimhamurthy, the media coordinator appointed by AICC for Tamil Nadu Congress, said that the Nyay Yatra would expose to the people the Modi regime's handling of unemployment, inflation, Covid mismanagement, atrocities against Dalits, OBCs and minorities, crony capitalism, handling of Chinese threat, assault on independent institutions like ED, CBI and IT.

Citing NCRB data suggesting that the atrocities against the Dalits, OBCs and minorities have increased manifold in the BJP rule, Madhu Goud said, "We will fight until we get justice. Fundamental rights of citizens have been compromised and there is fear across the country. There is no economic, social or political justice under the reign of Modi. It is more of PR work. Remarking that the Modi regime has least respect for the social integration of India, the AICC secretary said, "That is where INDIA is coming together to bring back the pride, glory, equality and respect for justice in the country."