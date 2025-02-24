TNTRB annual planner for 2025 to be released soon

CHENNAI: Following requests from various stakeholders, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) will be soon releasing its annual planner for 2025.

Besides block education officers, secondary grade teachers, and lecturers in government polytechnic colleges across the State, the board recruits assistant professors in arts and science colleges, and engineering and law colleges.

The TNTRB's annual planner will have tentative examination schedules fixed by various recruitment agencies and other recruitment information to help aspirants plan accordingly.

TNTRB, usually, issues notification about the annual planner for the next year in December of the previous year. On a few occasions, the planner will be released in January. However, this year, TNTRB has not published the annual planner till now.

A senior official from TNTRB said that this year the board is planning to conduct about ten examinations tentatively for the recruitment of various posts. He said that authorities have been taking steps to release the annual planner this February itself.

It is to be noted that certain political parties including PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss had demanded the immediate release of the annual planner for both TNTRB and Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).