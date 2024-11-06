Bereaved parents die by suicide in Coimbatore lodge, leave heartfelt note about son’s death

CHENNAI: A couple from Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district, identified as Palanisamy (39) and his wife Vatsala (35), were found dead in a lodge room in Gandhipuram, Coimbatore, leaving behind a letter describing their grief over their son’s death, according to a report from Daily Thanthi.

The couple’s son, Suresh, aged 7, had passed away in April after a sudden illness, which left the parents devastated.

Despite seeking treatment at various hospitals, Suresh’s fever persisted, ultimately claiming his life.

Deeply affected by this tragedy, Palanisamy and Vatsala struggled with profound grief.

Four months ago, Palanisamy’s elder brother, Murugesan, who lives near Coimbatore, invited them to stay with him in Vedapatti to help them cope with their loss.

Palanisamy began tutoring students from home, and Vatsala took up work at a private bank, attempting to rebuild their lives.

On November 3, the couple checked into a lodge in Gandhipuram. Lodge staff noted that they had not come out from their room since the previous morning.

The staff knocked on their door multiple times, but there was no response.

The lodge authorities contacted Kattur police, who entered the room to find Palanisamy and Vatsala lying dead.

Police found a note in the room, in which the couple expressed their inability to live without their son.

The letter stated, ‘We cannot imagine a life without our son Suresh. For seven years, we lived happily with him. Now, without him, each minute feels like an eternity. He cannot be without us, so we are going to join him where he is.’

Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.