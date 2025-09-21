Bengaluru tourist injured in monkey attack at Guna Caves

CHENNAI: A young woman from Bengaluru was injured in a monkey attack while visiting the Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, according to Daily Thanthi.

The tourist, identified as Supriya, had come to Kodaikanal along with three colleagues from an IT company. While visiting the Guna Caves on Saturday, a monkey tried to snatch her handbag. When she resisted, the animal bit her on the right hand before running away.

Supriya was taken to the Kodaikanal Government Hospital, where she received treatment for the bite. The hospital urged the forest department to take steps to control the monkey menace.

Monkeys snatching handbags, food and other belongings from visitors has been a recurring problem at the popular tourist site, which draws large crowds, especially on weekends.

Forest department officials said measures such as fencing are being set up to control monkey menace in the area. Tourists have urged authorities to take stronger action to ensure safety at the site.