Bengaluru stampede: Most people get discharged, in patients of danger

BENGALURU: Most of those injured in the stampede occurred outside the Chinnasamy Stadium in Bengaluru were discharged from hospitals and a few still being treated are out of danger, hospital authorities said on Thursday.

At Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru, of the 10 patients admitted, only two are still being treated said Medical Superindent on Thursday.

Eighteen patients in total were treated at the hospital after the stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, said T Kemparaju, Medical Superintendent.

Speaking to PTI, Kemparaju said the patients at his hospital were mostly treated for minor scrapes, breathing difficulty and anxiety.

“We are still treating a patient who had fractured his leg after he fell down and another 14-year-old boy for a minor injury. Because the injury is near his right eye, he is kept under observation,” added Kemparaju.

The boy’s mother Farheen said he is most likely to be discharged by tomorrow.

She said her son is scared and confused about what really happened.

Boy’s uncle Nawaz said they had no idea he was going for the victory parade.

“He just told us that he would be hanging out with his friends. It seems he was walking towards the Chinnaswamy stadium when he fell and lost conscious. We were then informed by the hospital that he was already admitted there,” said Nawaz.