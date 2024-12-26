Bengaluru Cantt - Coimbatore Vande Bharat train to run as per normal schedule on these dates

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified a revision in the pattern of the following train service:

Train No 20641 Bengaluru Cantt - Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express leaving Bengaluru Cantt at 2.20 pm on December 27, 28, 31 and January 1, 4, 5, 6, 2025 will run as per normal schedule.

The earlier notified rescheduling of train service stands cancelled, a release issued by Southern Railway said.