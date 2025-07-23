Bengaluru bomb blast case: 3 accused produced in Coimbatore court

COIMBATORE: Three persons, who were lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru in connection with a bomb blast, were produced in a court in Coimbatore on Wednesday for masterminding the kidnap attempt of All Jamath Federation Coordinator for ransom in 2019.

According to police, Kichan Buhari, Askar Ali and Zulfikar Ali, all involved in the Bangalore bomb blast case, were undergoing imprisonment at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, where they conceived a plan to kidnap Inayathullah, co-ordinator of All Jamath Federation in Coimbatore.

They planned the kidnap for ransom to financially aid the accused persons who were caught in the murder of atheist H Farooq.

The police, who were on patrol, noticed four persons in a suspicious manner, and a check revealed that they had knives. During an inquiry, they confessed to having planned to abduct Inayathullah at the behest of some persons in the Bengaluru prison.

As the case came up for hearing on Wednesday, Kitchan Buhari, Askar Ali and Zulfikar Ali were brought to Coimbatore amidst tight police security and produced before Judicial Magistrate Virgin Vesta.

Of the total 12 persons involved in the case, six others from Coimbatore were also produced, while three did not turn up.

The case has been adjourned for a hearing on August 7.