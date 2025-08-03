Beneficiaries hail seamless services at ‘Nalam Kaakum Stalin’ health camp

CHENNAI: Beneficiaries of the ‘Nalam Kaakum Stalin’ scheme expressed joy and relief after receiving hassle-free medical care at the newly launched integrated health and medical camp in Santhome on Saturday. Many described the experience as a rare opportunity to access high-quality diagnostic services free of cost and under one roof.

Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the special medical camp at St Bede’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School at Santhome as part of the flagship initiative aimed at providing cost-free treatment, particularly for senior citizens and marginalised communities, using high-end diagnostic tools and specialist care.

“Doctors and staff were extremely responsive. I didn’t face any confusion, and the entire process, from consultation to tests, was smooth,” said G Pandiammal (58), who underwent cardiac evaluation. “I had ECG and ECHO tests done, and I received the reports immediately. It was all very well-organised.”

Another attendee, M Jayakodi (39), who came for a routine check-up, contrasted her experience at the camp with that in regular government hospitals. “Usually, I struggle with delays and indifference when I visit hospitals for sinus issues. But here, everything was efficient, and the staff were attentive. These camps should be held more often, especially for the benefit of marginalised communities,” she said.

A Arun Thamburaj, director, National Health Mission, said that nearly 150 specialist doctors, including cardiologists, neurologists, orthopaedics, and gynaecologists, had been deployed at the camp, alongside over 1,000 support staff and volunteers. “The unique aspect of this camp is the availability of high-end facilities under one roof. For instance, patients can get their blood test reports immediately without having to wait,” he said.

As part of the wider rollout, the State government has planned 1,256 such camps across Tamil Nadu, to be held every Saturday. The Santhome camp featured dedicated stalls for pregnant women and persons with disabilities.

Officials from the Labour Welfare and Adi Dravidar Welfare departments were also present to facilitate on-site enrolment and renewal of membership for welfare schemes. Similarly, special counters were set up for persons with disabilities to register or renew their beneficiary cards.