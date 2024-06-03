Beji George takes over as Principal Chief Commercial Manager of Southern Railway

CHENNAI: K Beji George, a 1990 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), on Monday assumed charge as the Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) of Southern Railway.

Beji George has held various important positions in Railways and PSUs such as Director (Planning) Railway Board, Senior General Manager, Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), General Manager and CVO, Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and Chief Traffic Planning Manager (CTPM), South Central Railways, Secunderabad.

He has also worked in various capacities in the Operating, Commercial and Safety Departments of Southern Railway.

Beji George has also been honoured with numerous awards like the prestigious 'Railway Minister's Award' for exemplary service in 2011 while working as Director and Planning in Railway Board and General Manager's award for performance excellence in 2002 and 2004 while working in Palakkad Division as Sr. Divisional Commercial Manager and Sr. Divisional Operations Manager.

George also served as the Chairman of HLL Life Care Limited, a CPSU under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Holding an Undergraduate degree in Agricultural Engineering from Allahabad University, Shri K. Beji George secured a Master's degree in Soil-Water conservation engineering from Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi and a Master of Science degree in Transport from Imperial College, London, UK.

George also holds a Management degree (MBA) from University of Delhi. He is also a recipient of the prestigious British Govt.'s Chevening Scholarship for pursuing MS in Transport at Imperial College, London.

Beji George has succeeded Ms Neenu Ittyerah who has taken over as the General Manager of South East Central Railway.