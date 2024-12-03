Being levied fines despite having docus, say sand lorry drivers

TIRUCHY: Claiming that the lorries carrying M-sand and P-sand with proper documents are imposed penalty by mines department officials, the drivers approached the Thanjavur Collector on Monday appealing to instruct the officials to prevent such action.

The members of the Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners’ Association headed by its president Rajamani, approached the Thanjavur Collector B Priyanka Pankajam and submitted a petition.

Despite carrying proper documents, the officials impose fines against the lorry crew demanding transit passes and way permits and even register cases against them claiming that they have no proper documents.

“However, the court directs that the receipt from the crusher unit itself is enough to transport these materials,” they stated in the petition.