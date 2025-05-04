Before harping on our alliance, let CM Stalin douse L&O fire first, says TN BJP chief Nainar

MADURAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagendran said that law and order has deteriorated in the State ever since the DMK came to power in 2021, pointing out to the recent murder of an elderly couple near Sivagiri in Erode district

The saffron party leader alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin shows scant regard for the worsening law and order situation.

Instead of focusing on the serious law and order issue, the Chief Minister is harping on the alliance between the BJP and AIADMK, Nainar said while talking to reporters at the Thoothukudi airport on Sunday. He added that it shows that Stalin was riddled with fear of defeat in the upcoming elections in 2026. On the one hand, many youth are becoming drug addicts in the State; on the other, water scarcity is a looming crisis in Tirunelveli and its neighbouring Kanniyakumari districts, Nainar Nagendran said.

Households in Tirunelveli had access to water once every 15 days, and citing these, he said the Chief Minister should pay attention to ensure an uninterrupted supply of drinking water.

Responding to a query about a few parties, including Puthiya Tamilagam, opposing the move to conduct a caste-based census, he said that earlier, various parties were confused regarding whether the State government or the central government would conduct the caste census. Now, the BJP-led government has finally made a strategic decision to conduct the caste-based census, he said.