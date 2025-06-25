Beedi leaves meant for smuggling seized in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: The ‘Q’ Branch police foiled a smuggling bid and seized over 3,000 kilograms of beedi leaves near Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district.

The seizure was made in the small hours of Tuesday when the police were on patrol. Acting on a tip-off, Inspector of Police Vijay Anitha formed a team led by Jeevamani Dharmaraj.

The team intensified patrolling, and on seeing them, two persons from the vehicle fled the scene. The team found 103 bundles (30kg each) stuffed with beedi leaves worth Rs 1 crore.

Investigations revealed that they were attempting to smuggle the leaves into Sri Lanka by sea route.

The police seized the van, an unregistered tractor and a two-wheeler.