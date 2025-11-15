BEd, MEd exams in Jan 3rd week to streamline academic year

CHENNAI: In an effort to bring the academic calendar back on schedule, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University has decided to conduct the semester examinations for BEd and MEd students earlier, in the third week of January 2026.

The University has 669 colleges of education under its affiliation, including seven government colleges, 14 government-aided institutions and 648 self-financing colleges. It also operates six departments of study and research in the field of education.

This year, around 58,500 students are enrolled in the first year of the BEd course, while over 56,700 are in the second year. Similarly, around 5,600 students are pursuing the first year of the MEd programme, and approximately 55,000 students are in the second year.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that according to National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) norms, BEd and MEd programmes must have 100 working days per semester, while integrated BSc–BEd and BA–BEd courses must have 125 working days.

However, the official noted that in recent years, the semester examinations had frequently exceeded the prescribed schedule. “Examinations that should have been held between November and December were postponed to April. Similarly, exams scheduled for April and May were conducted only in August, causing continuous disruption to the academic calendar,” the official said.

According to an official notification, classes for the current academic year commenced in September, and the last working day has been fixed for January 9, 2026. “The University plans to begin the semester examinations on January 20,” the official added.

As the admissions process for BEd and MEd courses concluded in the second week of October, colleges have been instructed to conduct additional special classes to help students prepare for the January examinations.