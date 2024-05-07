Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board exam results: Three first-generation Dalit high school graduates dream on even as despair looms

CHENNAI: Despite facing twin troubles of daily hurdles and social evils, three students belonging to the Dalit community managed to clear class 12 boards with decent marks this year. Another feat is that the triumphant trio from Tiruvallur district is the first to complete school education in their families and even among their generation. Prithiv Raj Anbu interacts with these students to find out more.

Evicted during exams, Saraswathi fears her win could be short-lived

There were two more exams to go for S Saraswathi (17) when the Highways Department played mischief. They forcefully evicted her family, pulling down their humble abode at Vettu Colony in Gummidipoondi. Though left with no place to go, Saraswathi was not willing to let go of her will.

The daughter of a daily wage labourer, Saraswathi bucked the odds to score 342 out of 600. However, despite her success, the future is not promising as she has no means to pursue higher studies.

S Saraswathi

"My dream to pursue a BSc in Nursing won't come true. Being an elder daughter, my parents want me to support the family. My father, the sole breadwinner of my family, is now facing health issues. Also, my mother being differently-abled, cannot support herself or the family," she sighed.

Saraswathi thinks some support from good samaritans could make a difference. "I will work part-time to meet family responsibilities and achieve my goal," she said with hope twinkling in her eyes.

Parents no more to cherish her win, Priya has eyes set on NEET

A student of KMN Bros Municipal HSS in Tiruvallur, A Priya (17) of Ikkadu Kandigai, lost both her parents to ill health years ago. Living with her relatives, Priya aspires to achieve her goals to make a better future.

A Priya

The only person to finish class 12 in her family, Priya has secured 68 per cent in the Board exam. Aspiring to become a doctor, she has written the NEET. She said, "I lost my mother 11 years ago and my father a few years later. My relatives gave me the strength to carry on."

Priya says since she could not afford tuition, the teachers have been her strong support, who promptly cleared her doubts, even late at night. She says she will work hard to continue her education, despite all odds.

Homeless, and a mother to take care of Suresh hopes for support

Finding temporary refuge has become a habit for D Suresh (17) of Punnapakkam village as he has no place to call his home. A student of Tiruvallur municipal HSS, he does odd jobs after classes. He also cooks since his mother Chinna Ponnu has cognitive complaints.

D Suresh

"Having a mother with mental health issues is hard to handle, but, despite all odds, I plan to study. Despite passing class 12, I feel drained of physical and mental strength. With guidance or some support system, I will definitely make my higher education dreams come true," Suresh said.