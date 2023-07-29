Be adept at learning, unlearning: Expert

TIRUCHY: “There should always be enthusiasm kindled for new learning and to embrace opportunities,” said Soumitra Bhattacharya, the Regional President of the Bosch group while addressing the graduands during the 19th Convocation at NIT, Tiruchy on Friday.

As NIT celebrates its Diamond Jubilee, the 19th convocation was held in which as many as 2,155 students got their certificates. While addressing the graduates, Soumitra Bhattacharya, Former Managing Director Bosch Ltd and as the Regional President said that one should cultivate without compromising the value system that education aims to foster. He emphasised that in a world which is fragmented by geopolitical crises and when global anxieties surge up, the world looks up to the youngsters who will be engaging in building an environment that is conducive for a symbiotic existence.

“As educated young professionals there is a great responsibility. Create autonomy by removing any impediments in your path. One should be willing to fight against all odds and achieve excellence. There should always be enthusiasm kindled for new learning and to embrace opportunities,” he said. He emphasised on learning and unlearning focussing on how one should also be willing to learn from one’s own mistakes and to nurture a culture of innovation.

The Chairperson Board of Governors Bhaskar Bhatt also addressed the graduates. NIT is being able to provide the state-of-the-art infrastructural facilities to all stakeholders by continuously monitoring the international standards that the institute nurtures, he said.

The Director of NIT, Tiruchy G Aghila presented the report which emphasised on the great academic and research achievements that NIT Trichy bagged through the hardwork and commitment of faculty, students and staff.

A total of 44 BArch and 1,090 BTech students were awarded the undergraduate degrees by the Director.