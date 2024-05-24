Begin typing your search...
Bathing ban reimposed in Old Courtallam Falls within hours of week-long ban lift
Additionally, ongoing maintenance work along the banks of the main falls, bathing is already prohibited there.
CHENNAI: After opening the Old Courtallam Falls to visitors starting at 6 am on May 24, authorities were forced to reimpose a bathing ban due to a sudden rise in water levels.
This prohibition extends to the Five Falls area as well.
The sudden bathing ban reimposed just after a week long lift left the visitors disheartened.
