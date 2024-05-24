Bathing ban reimposed in Old Courtallam Falls within hours of week-long ban lift

CHENNAI: After opening the Old Courtallam Falls to visitors starting at 6 am on May 24, authorities were forced to reimpose a bathing ban due to a sudden rise in water levels.

This prohibition extends to the Five Falls area as well.

Additionally, ongoing maintenance work along the banks of the main falls, bathing is already prohibited there.

The sudden bathing ban reimposed just after a week long lift left the visitors disheartened.