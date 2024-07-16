Bathing ban at Thiruparappu Waterfalls in Kanniyakumari following floods

CHENNAI: Heavy rainfall triggered a flood-like situation in the Thiruparappu Waterfalls area in Kanniyakumari district on Tuesday, according to a Maalai Malar report.

Due to heavy rains for the past few days in several parts of the district, water flow in all the dams has increased.

As excess water was released from the Pechiparai dam, the Thiruparappu Waterfalls overflowed, causing flooding in the area.

Due to this, tourists were prohibited from visiting and bathing in the falls today.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has prohibited fishermen from going to the sea for fishing as cyclonic winds of 35 to 45 kmph and occasional 55 kmph are likely to occur in coastal areas of North Tamil Nadu and Kanniyakumari coast due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal.

The Gulf of Mannar and nearby coastal areas of south Tamil Nadu is likely to experience cyclonic winds of 45 to 55 kmph and occasional gusts of wind at 65 kmph from July 16 (today) to July 18.

Bathing has been banned at the Courtallam Main Falls since Sunday following flooding due to increased rainfall.

Meanwhile, the flow of water in the Cauvery River has increased from 12,000 cubic feet per second to 19,000 cubic feet per second. Due to the increase in water flow, the district administration has imposed a bathing ban in Parisal, Hogennakal.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning may occur in a few places in Tamil Nadu today, the weather department forecast.