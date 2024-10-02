Begin typing your search...

    Bathing ban at Courtallam falls today

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Oct 2024 1:08 PM GMT
    Courtallam Falls

    CHENNAI: Following heavy rains in the Western Ghats region, a bathing ban was imposed at the Courtallam Falls on Wednesday.

    In view of their safety, tourists were prohibited from bathing in the main waterfalls of Courtallam in Tenkasi today, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

    The Western Ghats have been witnessing rains for the last two days, leading to a rise in water flow in the main Courtallam waterfalls (Peraruvi) and Aintharuvi, also known as Five Falls, the report added.

    rainsCourtallam fallsWestern ghatsban
    Online Desk

