Bathing ban at Courtallam falls today

CHENNAI: Following heavy rains in the Western Ghats region, a bathing ban was imposed at the Courtallam Falls on Wednesday.

In view of their safety, tourists were prohibited from bathing in the main waterfalls of Courtallam in Tenkasi today, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The Western Ghats have been witnessing rains for the last two days, leading to a rise in water flow in the main Courtallam waterfalls (Peraruvi) and Aintharuvi, also known as Five Falls, the report added.