Begin typing your search...

    Bathing ban at Courtallam falls in Tenkasi due to heavy rains

    To ensure their safety, tourists were prohibited from bathing in the main waterfalls of Courtallam, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 May 2025 12:34 PM IST
    Bathing ban at Courtallam falls in Tenkasi due to heavy rains
    X

    Coutrallam waterfalls

    CHENNAI: Following heavy rains in Tenkasi district, a bathing ban was imposed at the Courtallam Falls on Tuesday.

    To ensure their safety, tourists were prohibited from bathing in the main waterfalls of Courtallam, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    Due to continuous rains in Tenkasi district throughout last night, severe flooding has occurred at Courtallam Falls, leading to rise in water flow.

    However, tourists can still enjoy bathing in Aintharuvi, Puliaruvi, Chitraruvi, and Old Courtallam falls.

    Coutrallam fallsHeavy RainBathing ban
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X