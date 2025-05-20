Bathing ban at Courtallam falls in Tenkasi due to heavy rains

CHENNAI: Following heavy rains in Tenkasi district, a bathing ban was imposed at the Courtallam Falls on Tuesday.

To ensure their safety, tourists were prohibited from bathing in the main waterfalls of Courtallam, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Due to continuous rains in Tenkasi district throughout last night, severe flooding has occurred at Courtallam Falls, leading to rise in water flow.

However, tourists can still enjoy bathing in Aintharuvi, Puliaruvi, Chitraruvi, and Old Courtallam falls.