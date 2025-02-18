Kanniyakumari: Bathing ban as sea turns rough, tourists disappointed

CHENNAI: Tourists visiting Kanniyakumari were left disappointed on Tuesday when the coast experienced sudden rough weather following which authorities banned the public from bathing or playing in the sea.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, since the 2004 tsunami, there have been several changes in the wave patterns along the Kanniyakumari coast, making the weather unpredictable.

On Tuesday morning, massive waves were crashing against the shore with some waves rising to 10-15 feet high. This caused panic among the tourists who were seen rapidly retreating towards the shore.

Following this, the police warned the tourists against venturing into the sea.

Consequently, the usually crowded 'Mukkudal Sangamam' beach (confluence of three seas) was deserted with only the coastal security police seen patrolling the area.