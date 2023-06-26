Bar Council of TN and Puducherry initiates action against 8 advocates

CHENNAI: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry suspended four advocates from practice, removed one from the rolls of the bar council, reprimanded one, and revoked the prohibitory orders against two advocates.

The disciplinary committees of the bar council of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry have passed the orders against the advocates borne on the rolls of the bar council in the matter of professional misconduct cases preferred against them, said in a notification released by C Raja Kumar the secretary of the bar council on Monday.

Advocate N Balaji was suspended from practice for six months, Advocate Pon Pandian was suspended for two years and further directed to repay a sum of Rs.3,00,000 to the complainant within four weeks, failing which he shall be further suspended for another one year, said in the notification.

Advocate B Pratap and K Suresh Babu were suspended for two years and further directed Suresh Babu to repay a sum of Rs.3,51,500 to the complainant within four weeks, failing which he shall be further suspended for another year, noted in the notification.

The bar council removed advocate A Rahumankhan from the rolls of the bar council of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry.

Further, reprimanded advocate S Vijayasarathi was by the disciplinary committee-IX of the bar council.

Meanwhile, the bar council revoked the prohibitory order against advocate K Pulidurai and advocate K Balasubramani, said the notification.