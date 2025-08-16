Bar council, Manidhaneyam academy to conduct free coaching civil judge prelims

CHENNAI: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, in collaboration with the Manidhaneyam IAS Academy, plans to conduct free coaching for the prelims exam for the post of civil judge conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and the post of district Judge conducted by the High Court.

Training classes will be held from August 21, in the morning and evening, for those who have registered. Lawyers who wish to attend this training course are advised to first register on the website www.mntfreeias.com. Only those who submit the application form will be admitted to the training course.

The application form can also be obtained, filled out, and submitted directly at the Manidhaneyam IAS Academy located at CIT Nagar.

Advocates with a minimum of three years’ practice are eligible to appear for the Civil Judge examination, while those with at least seven years’ practice may apply for the District Judge examination. The classes will be conducted in morning and evening sessions from August 21, said Bar Council chairman PS Amalraj and Manidhaneyam Foundation founder S Saidai Duraisamy in a joint statement.

For details, candidates can contact 044-24358373, 24330952, 842843110.