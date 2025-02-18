Ban imposed in Kanniyakumari due to rough weather, tourists disappointed

CHENNAI: Tourists visiting Kanniyakumari were left disappointed on Tuesday when the coast experienced sudden rough weather following which authorities banned the public from bathing or playing in the ocean.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, since the 2004 tsunami, there have been several changes in the wave patterns of Kanniyakumari coast makes the weather unpredictable.

On Tuesday morning, there were massive waves crashing against the shore with some waves rising up to 10-15 feet high.

The waves pounding against the rocks on the shore caused panic among the tourists who were seen rapidly retreating towards the shore. Following this, the police warned the tourists against venturing into the sea.

As a result of the bad weather, the usually crowded 'Mukkoodal Sangamam' beach (Triveni Sangam) was deserted, with only the coastal security police patrolling the area.