Ban Conocarpus trees in TN as it negatively impacts environment and human health: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing that Conocarpus trees negatively impact the environment and human health, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to ban trees and remove already planted trees across the state.

"The state government is planting Conocarpus in Neelankarai, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli to increase green cover. Also, the tree is being planted in educational institutions and private companies. It is condemnable that the government is planting trees that impact human health and environmental health, " the senior leader said in his statement. DT Next published an article about the impact of Conocarpus trees on Saturday.

Also Read: Banned in 3 states, Conocarpus thrives in Neelankarai

Ramadoss added that apart from fast growth rate and denser vegetation, Conocarpus bears no use. Moreover, cattle will not feed on its leaves.

"Birds will not nest and bees will not go close. The trees will also reduce groundwater levels. In Arab states, Conocarpus was planted in large numbers due to its heat resistance. Later, Arab states banned the trees, " he said.

Saying that environmentalists have already informed the government about the impacts of Conocarpus, Ramadoss alleged that the government failed to take any measures.

"A delay of every day will cause a huge impact on health and environment. The government should create awareness among the public about the tree. Also, native trees like neem, mango and others should be planted in parks, roads and gardens, " he urged.