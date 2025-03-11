Begin typing your search...

    The judge asked the accused to be present at the same court on Wednesday to get the copy of charge sheet.

    Bail to three accused of Vengaivayal issue
    TIRUCHY: Pudukottai court on Tuesday ordered bail to three accused of mixing human faeces into drinking water tank at Vengaivayal.

    The three accused- Muraliraja, Muthukrishnan and Sudarshan had earlier applied for the bail with the Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday and it came up for hearing at around 3 pm and the Judge (incharge) Poornima who heard the case ordered the bail to all the three accused without any condition.

    However, the judge asked the accused to be present at the same court on Wednesday to get the copy of charge sheet.

    Vengaivayal casePudukottai districtbail granted
    DTNEXT Bureau

