Bail to three accused of Vengaivayal issue

TIRUCHY: Pudukottai court on Tuesday ordered bail to three accused of mixing human faeces into drinking water tank at Vengaivayal.

The three accused- Muraliraja, Muthukrishnan and Sudarshan had earlier applied for the bail with the Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday and it came up for hearing at around 3 pm and the Judge (incharge) Poornima who heard the case ordered the bail to all the three accused without any condition.

However, the judge asked the accused to be present at the same court on Wednesday to get the copy of charge sheet.