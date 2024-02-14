BAI plans strike against price hike on materials

TIRUCHY: Condemning the increase in construction material price, the Builders Association of India (BAI) announced a one day token strike across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar, said the president Ayyappan here on Tuesday.

The executive meeting of the association for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar was held in Tiruchy.

Speaking to reporters, Ayyappan said, the price of blue metal, M-sand and crusher dust has increased triple fold and hence more than 50 per cent of construction works have been stopped. This has led to delay in completion of government projects also.”

He further stated that the builders have decided to avoid tenders calls in the upcoming days.

“There were more than 2,000 stone quarries functioning in Tamil Nadu but presently more than 50 per cent of the quarries have been closed and this had resulted in shortage of M-sand and blue metals leading to price increase,” Ayyappan said.

“The association demanded a regulation committee to control the prices for the construction materials. In order to press their demands, the association has decided to hold a one day token strike,” Ayyappan said.

State president of the Federation for the Tamil Nadu State Highways Contractors Association, Thirisangu and others were present.