Bahrain to free 28 fishermen from Tirunelveli on December 10, says EAM

CHENNAI: In a significant development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday informed that all 28 Indian fishermen, who were detained by the Bahrain Coast Guard on September 11, will be released on December 10.

Responding to Annamalai's letter, Jaishankar assured that the Indian government is working to ensure the safe return of the fishermen.

He stated that the Indian Embassy in Bahrain is extending all possible assistance to facilitate their repatriation.

"The Embassy will continue to work closely with local authorities to complete the necessary formalities and prioritise their return. After completing the repatriation-related formalities, the 28 fishermen will travel back to India. The Indian Embassy will provide continued support to ensure their smooth return," Jaishankar informed in a letter to Annamalai.

The fishermen, hailing from Idinthakarai fishing village in Tirunelveli district were held on charges of inadvertently crossing the border while engaged in fishing labour in Iran.

The incident occurred on September 11, when the Bahrain Coast Guard apprehended the 28 fishermen for accidentally crossing into Bahrain's territorial waters, while they were working in Iranian waters at the time.

On September 20, K Annamalai, the state BJP president, wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting his immediate intervention to secure the release of the detained fishermen.

Annamalai urged Jaishankar to take necessary actions to bring the detainees back to India.