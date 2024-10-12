Begin typing your search...
Bad weather forces Dubai-Kozhikode flight to land in Coimbatore
According to a Thanthi TV report, the flight was unable to land in Kozhikode due to unfavourable weather conditions, and was hence redirected to Coimbatore.
CHENNAI: A flight from Dubai to Kozhikode, with 164 passengers on board, was forced to make an emergency landing at Coimbatore airport on Saturday .
Further details are awaited.
