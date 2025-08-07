AYUSH studies application deadline extended till Aug 14

CHENNAI: The Commissionerate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy (DIMH) on Thursday extended the deadline for online applications to undergraduate courses in Indian systems of medicine for the academic year 2025–26.

According to a notification issued by the Commissioner of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, candidates can now apply for Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) courses until 5 pm on August 14.

The extension applies to Government Quota seats, seats surrendered to the government, Management Quota, and All India Quota in both government and self-financing colleges across Tamil Nadu.

Applications must be submitted online via www.tnhealth.tn.gov.in or www.tnayushselection.org. No offline submissions will be accepted. Admissions will be made purely based on the NEET-UG 2025 scores.

The cost of application varies by category: Rs 500 for OC/BC/BCM/MBC-DNC candidates under Government Quota, and Rs 1,000 for applicants under Management and All India Quotas. SC/SCA/ST candidates applying under the Government Quota are exempted from the fee.

Special category candidates must submit the printed and signed online application along with supporting documents in person or by post to the Selection Committee at the Arignar Anna Government Hospital of Indian Medicine campus, Arumbakkam, Chennai, by the same deadline. Applicants are advised to thoroughly read the prospectus and ensure proper document uploads and payment through the designated portal.