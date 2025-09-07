Awareness drives, health check-ups conducted for 1st Tamil Nadu Police Day





CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) conducted several events over the weekend, including education camps and community outreach programmes, as part of the first Tamil Nadu Police Day celebrations.

On Saturday, GCP Commissioner A Arun addressed students at a career guidance programme for children of police personnel studying in higher secondary schools. Over 100 students participated in the programme, which was part of the 'Naan Muthalvan' initiative.

On Sunday, citywide awareness drives and community outreach programmes were organised by the GCP. Traffic police organised two-wheeler rallies on Poonamallee High Road near St George's School and along Kamarajar Salai, urging motorists to follow road rules.

Medical camps were set up at Kilpauk and St George's School grounds, where over 200 traffic personnel underwent health checks.

Tamil Nadu observed its first police day on Saturday (September 6) as per the announcement made by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The day marks the enactment of the Madras District Police Act, Act 24 of 1859, which came into force on September 6, 1859, and laid the foundation for the modern system of policing.