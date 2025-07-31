Award 900 marks to NEET aspirant for sports honours: HC

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to allow participation of Harini (NEET Roll Number 4124107066) in the ongoing counselling and also award 900 marks for her recognised international achievement in sports.

Sivakumar, the petitioner from Pudukottai district, stated that his daughter Harini participated in the First World Cup Shooting Ball Championship and Second Asian Shooting Ball Championship, and hence she is entitled to 900 marks (500 for above securing a gold medal and 400 for securing a bronze medal) in these two events.

After verification of the certificates, the Member Secretary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu informed her that they have awarded 200 marks alone, that too for participation in the national-level achievements.

As per the notification issued for participation in the international events, candidates are entitled to 250 marks, and hence my daughter is entitled to 500 marks for participating in these two events, but the SDAT failed to take note of this.

Citing these, the petitioner sought direction to the respondents, who are government authorities, to award 900 marks to the petitioner's daughter Harini for recognised international achievement in the selection process of 2025-2026 medical college admission and consider her candidature based on this mark.

The Standing Counsel for the Secretary of the Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education and Research, was directed to inform about the order passed by the High Court.