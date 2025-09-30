Awaiting favourable verdict on TET, says Poyyamozhi

TIRUCHY: Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday expressed hope that the state would get a favourable verdict on TET for the appeal filed by the state government.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy after inaugurating a cooperative bank, the minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, there was a direction on September 1 as TET was made mandatory for the teachers working in the government schools, and this created flutter among the teachers.

“We discussed with the teachers' associations and got their inputs and made an appeal to the Supreme Court,” he said.

He stated that the state government is very particular in standing with the teachers, not only for their security but also for the welfare of the lakhs of students. “We ensure that the learning process of students is not affected,” he said.

He said that the government thinks that the mandatory TET would lead to frustration for the teachers.

“Will they prepare themselves for TET or prepare for teaching the lessons?. We have clearly explained all these factors before the court, and we hope there will be a favourable verdict. The government is with the teachers and we will do what is required for the job security of the teachers,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the minister sought the unity of the teachers and the promotions for the teachers would be discussed on time and solved by the discussion with the Chief Minister. “Now, our priority is to wait for the verdict for TET,” he said.