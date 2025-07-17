Avoid pointless debate; don’t fall for evil forces trying to divide us, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Seeking to put to bed the controversy triggered by the comments of his party MP Trichy Siva about former chief minister and congress veteran Kamarajar, Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Thursday made an appeal to avoid any pointless debate on the great leader and not give in to evil forces trying to divide them.

Posting a message on his ‘X’ handle in the backdrop of raging social media debate between DMK and Congress supporters since yesterday, Stalin said, “Let us not not give room to the thoughts of evil-minded people who intend to incite division and gain from it.”

“It is not appropriate to hold controversial debates in public about such a towering Tamil leader. Any opinion should be shared in a manner that upholds the dignity of the respected leaders,” Stalin said, even as the DMK was facing an onslaught from the sympathisers of ally Congress and leaders of the opposition alliance ever since Congress MP S Jothimani and a few others retaliated to Tiruchy Siva’s recent comments about Kamarajar.

“Let us all unite and work to fulfill the dreams of Kamarajar, who strived his entire life to establish social justice and secular harmony. Let us avoid pointless debates,” Stalin said, after recalling the celebration of the Congress veteran by stalwarts of the Dravidian movement.

“Thanthai Periyar, the great social reformer, praised great leader Kamarajar as the ‘True Tamilian. In the Gudiyatham by-election, it was Anna who decided not to field a candidate against him. When he passed away, it was our leader Karunanidhi who stood like a son, organized the final rites, built a memorial, and declared Kamarajar’s birthday as the Day of Educational Development.” Stalin said, calling it an honour of his life to have hosted Kamarajar who attended his wedding in person even when the late leader was physically ailing. Though a few MPs like Jothimani and Manickam Tagore were retaliating against the DMK, prominent state Congress leaders were guarded in their response to the issue that threatened to sour the bonhomie between the two allies.