Avoid celebrations this Diwali due to Karur tragedy, TVK tells cadres

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Saturday appealed to its cadres not to celebrate the Festival of Lights this time in view of the tragic incident at Karur on September 27.

Due to the unfortunate incident in Karur that “took away many of our own,” party president Vijay has requested that no one from the TVK celebrate Diwali this year,” the party said.

“Let’s honour their memory and stand together in silence and respect,” the party said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

Diwali falls on October 20.

About 41 persons died and over 60 were injured during a stampede at a rally addressed by Vijay in Karur.