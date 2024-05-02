Aviyur stone quarry blast: Management pays Rs 12 lakh to victims' families

CHENNAI: Three people were killed and some were injured in a blast that occurred in a stone quarry at Aviyur near Kariapatti in Virudhunagar district.

In this situation, the stone quarry management offered Rs. 50,000 in cash and Rs. 11.50 lakhs as a cheque to the family of 3 people on Thursday as financial assistance.

It has been announced that the Tamil Nadu government will soon announce compensation for those who died in the blast.

In the impact, their body parts got strewn around, with some buried in debris, police said.

Accordingly, post-mortems were conducted at Virudhunagar Government Hospital and bodies were handed over to relatives this morning.

The blast took place when those ill-fated victims entered a store room where explosive substances were kept for blasting rocky surfaces in the quarry, which was about 200 metres away.

Firefighters had the search operation going for several hours and recovered the body parts of three people.

Reports also surfaced that relief will be announced by the government after consultation with the Election Commissioner of India.