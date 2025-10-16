Avadi police return Rs 9.47 crore to victims

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police Commissioner K Shankar on Wednesday handed over cash and property documents worth Rs 9.47 crore, recovered from the accused in various white-collar crimes, to the rightful owners.

Avadi City Police had acted on multiple complaints related to land fraud, forgery, and job rackets, following which personnel from the Avadi CCB (Central Crime Branch) conducted detailed investigations and arrested the accused in 13 cases last month.

According to officials, the total recovered amount includes Rs 4.92 crore in cash and properties valued at Rs 4.55 crore. The victims, who had been duped of sums ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, received their money back through the Avadi City Police.

Commissioner Shankar commended the CCB team for tracing the assets and ensuring their return. “The police are committed to protecting citizens from organised scams and bringing offenders to justice,” an official release stated.