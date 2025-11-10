Avadi police incinerates 603 kg ganja seized in 227 cases

CHENNAI: The Avadi city police recently incinerated over 600 kg of narcotic substances at an authorised treatment and disposal plant in Thenmelpakkam, Chengalpattu district, by following legal formalities.

Additional Commissioner of Police, K Bhavaneeswari, presided over the operations.

Considering the hazardous nature of drugs, vulnerability to theft and constraints of proper storage space, the Avadi city police has taken periodic initiatives towards the destruction of various drugs like ganja, Methamphetamine, etc., seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to the city police.

An official release stated that 603 kg of ganja, seized in 227 NDPS cases by different police stations across Avadi, were destroyed. Apart from ganja, 19,000 painkiller tablets and 0.23 grams of methamphetamine were destroyed.

The value of the seized contraband is said to be over Rs 60.37 lakh.

So far, in 2025, Avadi police have destroyed over 2,380 kg of ganja worth Rs 2 crore.