Avadi police arrested four Bengal guest workers for break-ins

CHENNAI: A special team of Avadi city police secured four guest workers from West Bengal who were involved in two burglaries in Upparapalayam near Puzhal last week.

Two of them were secured at a construction site here, while two others who escaped to West Bengal with the stolen items were caught by a special team and brought back to the state.

Police sources said that they collected fingerprints from several construction workers in the neighbourhood after the burglaries and matched them with the prints lifted from the scene of the crime, and made the breakthrough.

In one incident reported on July 13, three sovereigns of gold was stolen from the residence of Ranjith (44) in Pothur, Upparapalayam. Within a week, another incident occurred on July 20 at the home of Samivel (49) in the same area, from where 38 sovereigns of gold and Rs 2.5 lakh were looted, after which Avadi Tank Factory police initiated investigations.

Police first arrested Angur Sheikh (32) and Raju Sheikh (34), who were working at construction sites near the burgled houses. Based on inputs provided by them, police learnt that two of their accomplices – Helal (35) and Jaltan (37) escaped to West Bengal with the stolen items. The special teams travelled to West Bengal and arrested both. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.