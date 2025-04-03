Auxiliary units’ future bright as orders surge in BHEL

TIRUCHY: In view of surging orders, BHEL has sought the assistance of the auxiliary units to compensate for the manpower shortage by helping in skill development programmes and assisting in obtaining loans for a smooth production process.

“In the initial years, the BHEL could generate 500 MW power, and it gradually increased to 660 MW, and currently it produces 800 MW power with the help of several supercritical steam power equipment,” the official sources said.

With the commissioning of such a state-of-the-art thermal power plant, BHEL had obtained orders worth Rs 1.70 lakh crore as on December 31, 2024, which is the highest ever in the past 60 years of the PSU’s production.

Among the orders, the power segment contributes Rs 1.21 crore (76 per cent of orders) worth orders, while industry segment orders fetch Rs 35,063 crore (22 per cent), and export orders contribute Rs 3,682 crore (2 per cent) of the total order. “These orders could be completed within 10 years,” the official sources said.

In addition to the already existing orders, BHEL has secured Rs 20,000 crore orders booked in the thermal power sector. Among the major players, Adani group booked for as many as 14 boilers, while NTPC has booked 11, state-owned power corporations booked 7, NLC booked 3, and DVC (Damodar Valley Corporation) booked 4 for the current production.

“To compensate for the manpower, BHEL has commenced the recruitment process in a paced manner, while the PSU has also been organising vendor meets to invite private players for their active participation in production. We have been providing skill development and assisting to obtain loans to go ahead with the production,” the source said.

The BHEL has identified a few big auxiliary units during their vendors' meet in Bhilai and Pune and they have accepted to support the fabrication works.