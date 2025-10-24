Auto, whistle among TVK’s shortlisted symbols for Tamil Nadu polls

Begin typing your search...

    24 Oct 2025
    TVK chief Vijay (Photo: Manivasagan)

    CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has shortlisted five election symbols, including the auto and whistle, as it prepares to submit its requisition form to the Election Commission on November 6.

    Party general secretary Bussy Anand will travel to New Delhi to file the request, marking a key step in TVK’s preparations for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Thanthi TV reported.

