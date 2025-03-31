Auto, taxi drivers welcome Amit Shah's announcement of cooperative-run ride-hailing app

CHENNAI: Taxi and auto drivers welcomed Union Minister Amit Shah’s announcement that the government plans to launch a new cooperative-run ride-hailing service, ‘Sahkar’, similar to Ola and Uber.

“We welcome the Union Minister's announcement of launching a ride-hailing app to ensure that drivers become stakeholders rather than just service providers. The announcement should not remain only on paper; it should be launched soon,” said S Balasubramanian, president, CITU-affiliated Tamil Nadu Auto Thozhilalar Sammelanam.

He stated that they had been asking the State government to launch its own app using funds from the TN Drivers and Automobile Workshop Workers Welfare Board. “The app has been developed, but the government is sitting on it, and delaying the proposal,” he added. “The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has been entrusted with the development of the app, and has held consultations with the drivers’ union.”

Accusing the private ride-hailing apps of exploiting both passengers and drivers with hidden charges, Jahir Hussain, general secretary of Urimai Kural, a drivers’ union, pointed out that Shah’s announcement comes after observing drivers’ long-standing demand for an app where earnings would go directly to them. “We also demand that the state government launch the CUMTA-developed app at the earliest,” he said.

Transport Commissioner Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru said that CUMTA has undertaken the development of the ride-hailing app. “The ride-hailing app will be part of the composite app being developed by CUMTA to introduce integrated ticketing for MTC, CMRL, EMU, and MRTS services. They are working on the app and have also held consultations with the drivers,” he said.