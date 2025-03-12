Auto rickshaw unions call for a dawn-to-dusk strike on March 19 seeking fare revision

CHENNAI: The Federation of All Auto Rickshaw Trade Unions has announced a one-day token strike on March 19, from 6 am to 6 pm, to demand a revision of auto fares and a ban on bike taxis.

The unions also condemned the police for harassing auto drivers regarding the implementation of QR code-based assistance systems.

The decision to strike was taken at a meeting attended by 11 trade unions, including CITU, AITUC, and HMS, held here on Wednesday.

Federation coordinator and CITU leader S. Balasubramaniam stated that auto-rickshaw fares have not been revised in the past 12 years. He said that after the Madras High Court directed the state government to revise fares in February 2025, the Transport Commissioner formed a committee to gather feedback from auto-rickshaw driver unions and passengers. This committee recommended fare revisions to the government; however, the proposal has been pending at the chief minister's office for over two years.

Balasubramaniam noted, “The non-revision of fares affects the livelihood of drivers.” The unions are requesting a minimum fare of Rs 50 for the first 1.5 km and Rs 25 for every subsequent kilometre.

He also urged the state government to launch its app for booking auto rickshaw rides. The trade unions have been advocating for regulations on bike taxis, while some drivers are demanding a complete ban. Despite this, the government allows bike taxis to operate without any regulations. Balasubramaniam pointed out that Maharashtra and Delhi have banned bike taxis, and Karnataka has restricted their operations by allowing only yellow board transport two-wheelers to function as taxis.

He accused the police of harassing drivers by pressuring them to implement the new QR code-based assistance system introduced by the Greater Chennai Police.

This system aims to enhance passenger safety, especially for women and children. Balasubramaniam criticized the lack of a clear timeline for implementation, stating that police have begun visiting the homes of auto owners, insisting they put up the QR code.

“This is not the right approach,” he said. “Instead of addressing our long-standing demands, including the revision of auto fares, the government is taking these actions. Therefore, we are planning to hold a dawn-to-dusk strike on March 19.”

The QR codes will be adhered to the back of the driver's seat in every auto rickshaw. Passengers will be able to scan these codes, and in case of an emergency, they can access the SOS option that appears on their mobile devices after scanning.