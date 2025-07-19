Auto drivers fight for space at Panjapur IBT

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed for a while at the new IBT at Panjapur in Tiruchy on Friday when two groups of auto drivers came into an altercation over occupying the space for their respective stands.

It is said that after the IBT became functional from Wednesday, the auto drivers from Panjapur, Manikandam and the adjacent areas had staged a protest demanding to allot them space for an auto stand, and after a long debate and negotiations, the district administration allowed 200 autos to function from the IBT premises.

However, the auto drivers who had been operating from the Central bus stand lost their employment and approached the district administration, demanding to be allowed to operate vehicles from IBT.

As the talks with the officials failed, around 300 auto drivers, along with their vehicles, rallied to the IBT on Friday.

But the police on duty refused their entry near the bus stand, and so they continued the rally to the already existing auto stand, which was functioning from the rear side of the bus stand.

On seeing the beeline of autos in their spot, the local auto drivers stopped them. This erupted in a heated argument between the two groups.

Soon, the police who were on duty intervened in the scene and averted further altercation and pacified the auto drivers who rallied from the Central bus stand. Subsequently, they met the officials and submitted a petition appealing to allow them to operate from the IBT premises and ensure their livelihood.