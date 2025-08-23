Auto driver’s body found on school campus in Theni

MADURAI: A man’s body was found murdered under mysterious circumstances inside the government school campus near Andipatti in Theni district on Saturday.

On being alerted, Theni SP Bhukya Sneha Priya inspected the spot and held enquiries. External injuries were found on the body.

The deceased was identified as P Thangamalai (43) of Theppampatti village. He was an auto driver and had two children.

Fingerprint expert examined the spot and a sniffer dog was also pressed into service to find any clues behind the incident.

The body was taken to Government Hospital for post post-mortem. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s son, Rajadhani police have filed a case. Further investigation is on.