Auto driver chased into provision store, hacked to death by gang

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old auto driver was chased into a provision store in Velachery and allegedly hacked to death by a gang on Friday evening, hours after he argued with a group of history sheeters over the phone for threatening his friend. Guindy Police have arrested five persons so far in connection with the murder and have launched a search for seven others.

The deceased was identified as K Dinesh of Velachery.

According to police sources, two accused - K Udaya (22) of Pallikaranai and K Manivannan (24) and Adambakkam were released from jail in another case only on Thursday and were part of the gang that chased and murdered Dinesh.

The incident happened around 10 pm at a provision store near Vandikkaran Street. Police investigations revealed that Dinesh ran into the store and told the staff that he was being chased by a gang. Within minutes, two men holding weapons ran into the shop and asked the shop owner to leave.

The shop owner, C Murugan escaped and alerted the authorities after which personnel from Guindy police station reached the scene. Dinesh, who was in a pool of blood was moved to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police secured Udaya and Manivannan with their weapons. Both of them are history sheeters. They had allegedly asked associates of an imprisoned rowdy, Robin to join their gang which had led to a war of words. Learning of the threat from Udhaya and Manivannan through one of his friends, the deceased had called them over the phone and issued threats after which the duo ganged up and hacked Dinesh to death.

Apart from Udaya and Manivannan, Guindy Police have arrested S Kameshwaran (24), M Eswar (23), and R Pravin (22). Search is on for seven others who were accomplices in the murder.