AUT and MUTA stage protest over old pension scheme, MPhil, PhD incentives

CHENNAI: The Association of University Teachers (AUT) and Members of Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa, and Alagappa University Teachers' Association (MUTA) on Wednesday staged a protest on behalf of Tamil Nadu government-aided college professors at Saidapet in front of the higher education office, urging the state to fulfill their long-pending demands.

The AUT president, Gandhiraj, said that demands include implementing the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) and providing incentives for the professors, who have completed MPhil and PhD as per the University Grants Commission's (UGC's) regulation.

The protesters also demanded that, as per the UGC rules, the state government should relax the PhD qualification for the existing assistant professors to get promotions.

The associations also demanded that the state government should exempt Mathematics exams for the teaching staff in the government-aided colleges. In addition, the protesters also urged the state government to fill all the vacancies in the state-owned and its aided institutions besides implementing the old pension scheme.