Audio tour guides to be launched for 22 key destinations across TN

CHENNAI: In a bid to enhance the visitor's experience, Tamil Nadu Tourism will be launching audio tour guides for 22 major tourist destinations across the State, including the Brihadeeswara temple, the Kapaleeshwar temple, the Madurai Meenakshi temple, the Tiruchy Rock fort, and monuments along Marina.

Other destinations include Sankagiri fort complex, Gingee fort, Kazhugumalai, Thirparankundram, Kattabomman Memorial fort, Fort Dansborg, Sittannavasal, Vellore fort, Sadras Dutch fort, Padmanabhapuram palace, Saraswati Mahal Library and Museum, Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Airavatesvara temple, Kailasanathar temple, Ekambareswarar temple, Poompuhar complex, and Dhanushkodi.

A senior official from the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation said that the corporation proposes to implement the project titled “Design, Development, Implementation and Maintenance of Audio Tour Guide across various destinations in Tamil Nadu”, a technology-driven initiative aimed to enhance visitor experience at prominent tourist destinations in the State.

Stating that the proposal has been approved by the State Planning Commission and is being implemented with financial support under the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives (TANII), he said the initiative will provide self-guided, immersive storytelling solutions.

“This project seeks to improve accessibility and engagement by offering curated audio content in multiple languages, enabling individuals to explore sites at their own pace,” he said, adding, “it is proposed to undertake the end-to-end design, production, and development of these 'Audio Tours' as part of a broader digital tourism experience".

The TTDC official said the audio scripts will feature micro-stories and location-aware narratives that blend archival content with local traditions and contextual insights, optimised for walking tours to enable seamless, immersive storytelling across points of interest. “All prepared content will be translated into the specified languages, ensuring linguistic accuracy and cultural adaptation rather than literal translation,” he added.

Pointing out that the application will also include GPS-based route mapping with location-triggered features and navigation, he said, “It will support integration with Google Maps for recreational and transportation options, as well as with the existing official 'Sutrula' application, and be accessible as a web-based platform.”

According to the official, signage with QR codes and maps must be installed at key locations, along with clear user instructions for accessing the audio tour. “Scanning the QR code will provide instant, seamless access to the audio tour without additional navigation,” he said. He said the application will incorporate 3D photogrammetric models of key monuments and landmarks, enabling users to explore high-quality, interactive 3D views within the app. “The application will be launched in a couple of months,” he said.