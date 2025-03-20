Attempt to derail train foiled near Kanniyakumari, investigation underway

CHENNAI: An attempt to derail a train near Kanniyakumari was successfully thwarted on Thursday due to the quick action of the loco pilot.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident took place early this morning when the Parasuram Express, en route from Kanniyakumari to Mangalore, began its journey.

As the train approached the Eraniel railway station, the loco pilot noticed stones placed on the tracks.

Recognizing the imminent danger, the pilot acted swiftly to stop the train, averting a potential disaster. The stones were promptly removed, and after a delay of about 30 minutes, the train resumed its journey.

Following the incident, railway police have launched a detailed investigation to identify those responsible for placing the stones on the tracks.